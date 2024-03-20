Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Cinacalcet Mylan, cinacalcet, Date of authorisation: 19/11/2015, Revision: 16, Status: Authorised

Cinacalcet Mylan is available as 30, 60 and 90 mg tablets. In secondary hyperparathyroidism, the recommended starting dose for adults is 30 mg once a day. The dose is adjusted every two to four weeks, according to the patient’s PTH levels, up to a maximum of 180 mg once a day. PTH levels should be assessed at least 12 hours after dosing and one to four weeks after each dose adjustment of Cinacalcet Mylan. Blood calcium levels should be measured frequently, and within one week of each dose adjustment of Cinacalcet Mylan. Once a maintenance dose has been established, calcium levels should be measured monthly and PTH levels should be measured every one to three months.

In patients with parathyroid carcinoma or primary hyperparathyroidism, the recommended starting dose of Cinacalcet Mylan for adults is 30 mg twice a day. The dose of Cinacalcet Mylan should be increased every two to four weeks up to 90 mg three or four times a day as necessary to reduce blood calcium to normal levels.

Cinacalcet Mylan is taken with food or shortly after a meal. The medicine can only be obtained with a prescription.

