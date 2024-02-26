Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Axura, memantine, Date of authorisation: 17/05/2002, Revision: 28, Status: Authorised

Axura has been studied in three main studies including a total of 1,125 patients with Alzheimer’s disease, some of whom had taken other medicines for their disease in the past.

The first study involved 252 patients with moderately severe to severe disease, while the other two involved a total of 873 patients with mild to moderate disease. Axura was compared with placebo (a dummy treatment) over 24 to 28 weeks. The main measures of effectiveness were the change in symptoms in three main areas: functional (the degree of disability), cognitive (the ability to think, learn and remember) and global (a combination of several areas including general function, cognitive symptoms, behaviour and the ability to carry out everyday activities).

Axura was also studied in three additional studies including a total of 1,186 patients with mild to severe disease.