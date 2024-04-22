Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Granupas (previously Para-aminosalicylic acid Lucane), para-aminosalicylic acid, Date of authorisation: 07/04/2014, Revision: 11, Status: Authorised

PAS has been used for many years in the EU for the combination treatment of tuberculosis. The benefits in combination with other tuberculosis treatments were shown in published studies presented by the company, two of which were considered to be the main studies for the application.

The first of these involved 166 patients with tuberculosis aged between 15 to 30 years. The patients were treated for 3 months with either PAS or another medicine called streptomycin, or with a combination of PAS and streptomycin, and then followed up for 3 extra months. At the end of the 6 months, 87% of patients on the combination had improvements in their chest x-rays compared with 56% of patients in the group taking PAS alone. In addition,33% of patients in the combination group had no bacteria detected in their phlegm (sputum) compared with 8% in the PAS group. PAS in combination with streptomycin also helped reduce the emergence of resistance to streptomycin: in 89% of patients receiving the combination the bacteria remained responsive to streptomycin, compared with 21% of patients who were given only streptomycin.

In the second main study involving 341 patients aged over 12 years, PAS in combination with isoniazid was compared with isoniazid alone. After 12 months, 90% of patients in the combination group did not have the bacteria in their phlegm compared with 51% of patients given a comparable dose of isoniazid alone. In addition, the PAS-isoniazid combination helped reduce the emergence of resistance to isoniazid: after 1 year, while 47% of patients in the isoniazid-only group had resistant bacteria the figure was only 8% in the combination group.

The applicant also provided published data on the doses of PAS to be used in children.