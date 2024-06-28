Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Repatha, evolocumab, Date of authorisation: 17/07/2015, Revision: 25, Status: Authorised

Hypercholesterolaemia and mixed dyslipidaemia

In primary hypercholesterolaemia and mixed dyslipidaemia, Repatha was studied in nine main studies involving around 7,400 adult patients, including patients with heterozygous familial disease. Some of the studies looked at Repatha taken on its own, while others studied Repatha in combination with other fat-lowering medicines, including patients on the maximum recommended doses of statins. Some studies compared Repatha with placebo (a dummy treatment) and others with another medicine (ezetimibe). These studies found a substantial reduction in blood levels of LDL-cholesterol (around 60 to 70% more than placebo, and around 40% more than ezetimibe) from week 10 to week 12 of the study and at the end of 12 weeks.

Repatha was also studied in a main study involving 157 children aged 10 to 17 years with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia. The study compared Repatha with placebo, both in combination with optimal fat-lowering therapy. This study found that Repatha reduced LDL-cholesterol in the blood by around 38% more than placebo after 24 weeks of treatment.

In homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia, Repatha was studied in two main studies involving 155 patients, which included 14 children older than 12 years. One of these studies showed that Repatha given together with other fat-lowering medicines reduced fat levels in the blood after 12 weeks of treatment (around 15 to 32% more than placebo given on top of other fat-lowering medicines). A second study showed that long-term use of Repatha achieved a sustained reduction of fat levels in the blood in these patients during 28 weeks of treatment.

Repatha was also studied in a main study involving 13 children aged 10 to 17 years with homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia. This study found that long-term use of Repatha, in combination with optimal fat-lowering therapy, achieved a sustained reduction in LDL-cholesterol in these children during 80 weeks of treatment.

Atherosclerotic heart disease

Repatha was studied in more than 27,500 patients with a history of established cardiovascular disease. They received either Repatha or placebo, both with an optimal fat-lowering therapy, for over 2 years on average. In the Repatha group, less than 10% (1,344 of 13,784 patients) had a cardiovascular event (meaning death, heart attack, stroke, hospitalization or surgery due to problems with the blood flow to the heart) during the study compared with just over 11% in the placebo group (1,563 of 13,780 patients).