/EIN News/ -- Chicago, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report Germany LiDAR Drone Market by LiDAR Type (Topographic, Bathymetric), By Component (LiDAR Lasers, UAV Cameras), Drone Type (Rotary-wing, Fixed-wing), Range (Short-range, Medium-range, Long-range), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" , Germany LiDAR Drone Industry to Grow at a CAGR 27.7% from 2022 to 2027

The LiDAR drone market in Germany is experiencing significant growth.

The LiDAR Drone market in Germany is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for LiDAR drones equipped with high-resolution UAV cameras, 3D LiDAR technology, and topographic and bathymetric mapping capabilities. LiDAR drones are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that employ laser sensors to precisely measure distance and produce 3D photographs of the surrounding environment. LiDAR drones industry use the light emitted from laser sources to scan the ground and measure the variable distance of targets based on the time the emitted light takes to return to them.

MarketsandMarkets estimates that the LiDAR drone market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.1% from 2022-2027. The key driving factor of the LiDAR drone market is the growing demand for LiDAR drones for corridor mapping and precision agriculture applications and the rising demand for topographic mapping and surveying applications across numerous industries, including agriculture, mining, and construction. Moreover, Germany's armed forces are partnering with companies offering LiDAR drones to increase their unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capabilities. LiDAR drones have several military applications, including creating detailed 3D maps of the environment, which can be used for various purposes such as surveillance, target acquisition, and situational awareness.

The major players in the LiDAR Drone market in Germany include Velodyne Lidar, Cepton Technologies, SICK AG, RIEGL, DJI, and Leica Geosystems. These companies are increasingly investing in developing highly compact and accurate LiDAR lasers. The RIEGL miniVUX-2UAV is used in agriculture and forest monitoring, glacier and snowfield mapping, archaeology and cultural heritage documentation, and construction site monitoring applications owing to its 360° FoV. Not only the companies contributing to Germany’s market but the government also encouraging the adoption of LiDAR drones in projects for large-scale surveying and offering financial support to companies involved in LiDAR drone research and development. The rapidly expanding LiDAR drone market in Germany offers excellent potential for businesses engaged in this industry.

Top Key Market Players in LiDAR Drone companies

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH (Austria),

Teledyne Optech Inc. (Canada),

Phoenix LiDAR Systems (US),

Microdrones (Germany),

YellowScan (France),

UMS Skeldar (Switzerland),

LIDARUSA (US), SICK AG (Germany),

GeoCue Group (US).

