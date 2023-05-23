SKYFive and EchoStar Mobile Demonstrate C2 Datalink for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Use-Cases with Airbus
Companies successfully test dual satellite and terrestrial transports for command and control of low-altitude aircraftMUNICH AND MILTON KEYNES, GERMANY AND UK, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SKYFive and EchoStar Mobile have successfully flight-tested aerial connectivity for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) use cases with Airbus. The objective was to demonstrate the performance and reliability of a managed Command & Control (C2) datalink type of service based on Air-to-Ground (A2G) and satellite connectivity. The tests were conducted using a drone that was controlled by a pilot from the ground.
The airborne side of the communication system consisted of a Connectivity Concentrator Unit, a small sized A2G modem from SKYFive, and a satellite modem from Hughes. Telemetry data was concurrently transmitted over an A2G network and via a geostationary satellite from EchoStar Mobile Ltd. Notably, both paths were operated over the same 2.1 GHz frequency without observable performance degradation. The tests were conducted at Ludwig-Bölkow-Campus in Taufkirchen near Munich, where both Airbus and SKYFive are based.
The ICAO Performance Based Communication & Surveillance (PBCS) requirements were successfully validated. Continuity in accordance with RCP10 was observed, which significantly exceeded the much more relaxed commercial aviation requirement of RCP240. Additionally, for the first time, the PBCS communication concept was demonstrated with a hybrid A2G/satellite system in an AAM context. Normally, PBCS is used in commercial aviation for safety-critical satellite communications.
Dr. Michael Ohm, Chief Technology Officer SKYFive AG, said: „This is the first time that a drone was controlled over a C2 link underpinned by an A2G network and a satellite link used in tandem. The demonstrated communications performance is impressive, and for SKYFive this is yet another step of making our A2G technology commercially available to the AAM ecosystem. “
“Compliance with ICAO PBCS requirements is an important step to generate trust that existing technologies can satisfy aeronautic safety requirements,” said Dr. Markus Klügel, Scientist Wireless Communications, Airbus Central Research & Technology. “Communication plays a key role in current AAM concepts and the combination of A2G with satellite communication harmonizes well with the already existing ecosystem,” added Dr. Dominic Schupke, Research Project Leader and Senior Expert, Airbus Central Research & Technology.
Telemaco Melia, Vice President and General Manager, EchoStar Mobile, said: “These demonstrations underscore the enduring value of satellite connectivity for human innovation and serve as an intriguing use case for future 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN) like the one EchoStar plans to develop in the S-band. Thanks to the new 3GPP Release 17 standards, we’ll soon be able to put a single module into a remotely piloted urban aircraft for always on terrestrial and non-terrestrial 5G service – entering a new era of anytime, anywhere connectivity.”
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier technology and networking services provider offering consumer, enterprise, operator and government solutions worldwide under its Hughes®, HughesNet® and EchoStar® brands. In Europe, EchoStar operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the company operates as EchoStar Global Australia. For more information, visit www.echostar.com and follow EchoStar on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About SKYFive:
SKYFive provides Inflight Connectivity services based on its unique Air-to-Ground technology. The company’s mission is to deliver true broadband services to airline passengers, enable the real-time transfer of vast amounts of aircraft data, and support ultra-reliable low latency communications required for the mass proliferation of Advanced Air Mobility. SKYFive connects aircraft of any kind and size through giant cells in the sky, thereby leveraging the performance and cost benefits of the 4G and 5G mobile ecosystem. SKYFive was established as a spin-off from Nokia in 2019, is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and operates several sites for R&D and service delivery in major aviation markets.
