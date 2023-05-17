Industrial Sugar Market Size to Reach USD 59.1 billion by 2028 | Global Key Players, Demands, Value, Sales Analysis
PUNE, INDIA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial sugar market is projected to reach USD 59.1 billion by 2028 from USD 46.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period in terms of value. The demand for industrial sugar is driven by the growth in the food and beverage industry, which accounts for the majority of sugar consumption. The increasing demand for convenience foods and beverages has led to an increase in the use of sugar as a sweetener and preservative. The pharmaceutical and chemical industries also use sugar as a raw material in the production of various products. Moreover, the industrial sugar market is also influenced by the growing trend toward natural and organic food products, which has increased demand for organic sugar. Additionally, the market for alternative sweeteners, such as high-fructose corn syrup, is also impacting the demand for industrial sugar.
Leading players profiled in this report:
Südzucker AG (Germany)
Cargill, Inc. (US)
Associated British Foods plc (UK)
Raízen (Brazil)
Lantic Inc. (Germany)
Mitr Phol Group (Thailand)
AMERICAN CRYSTAL SUGAR (US)
Louis Dreyfus Company (Netherlands)
Tereos (France)
Michigan Sugar Company (US)
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited (India)
Canal Sugar (Egypt)
Al Khaleej Sugar (Dubai)
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Limited (RSCL) (India)
Rana Group (India)
The industrial sugar market refers to the global trade and production of sugar used in various industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, confectionery, and bakery. Industrial sugar is typically produced from sugarcane or sugar beets and undergoes refining processes to produce different types of sugar, including granulated sugar, liquid sugar, powdered sugar, and brown sugar.
Key Factors Influencing the Industrial Sugar Market:
Consumption Trends: The demand for industrial sugar is influenced by global consumption patterns, particularly in the food and beverage industry. Increasing population, urbanization, and changing consumer preferences for sweetened products impact the market.
Food and Beverage Industry: The food and beverage sector is the largest consumer of industrial sugar. It is used in the production of soft drinks, chocolates, candies, baked goods, dairy products, and other processed foods. The growth of this industry directly affects the demand for industrial sugar.
Health Concerns and Sugar Substitutes: Growing awareness of health issues related to excessive sugar consumption has led to an increased demand for sugar substitutes like stevia, erythritol, and artificial sweeteners. This trend can affect the growth of the industrial sugar market as some consumers opt for alternative sweetening options.
Biofuels and Ethanol Production: The use of sugar as a feedstock for biofuels and ethanol production has gained significance in recent years. Government policies promoting renewable energy and the need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels impact the demand for industrial sugar.
Global Production and Trade: The production of sugarcane and sugar beets is concentrated in specific regions like Brazil, India, Thailand, China, and the European Union. Trade policies, weather conditions, and geopolitical factors influence the global supply and demand dynamics, affecting sugar prices.
Regulatory Environment: Government regulations and trade policies related to sugar production, import/export duties, quality standards, and labeling requirements can impact the industrial sugar market. Sugar subsidies and tariffs imposed by various countries also influence market dynamics.
Sustainability and Ethical Concerns: Increasing focus on sustainable agriculture practices, fair trade, and ethical sourcing affects the sugar industry. Consumers are increasingly demanding transparency and responsible sourcing, which can influence market dynamics.
Price Volatility: Sugar prices are subject to fluctuations due to various factors, including weather conditions, crop yields, and market speculation. Price volatility can affect the profitability of sugar manufacturers and influence investment decisions.
Overall, the industrial sugar market is influenced by factors such as consumption trends, the food and beverage industry, health concerns, biofuels production, global trade dynamics, regulations, sustainability, and price volatility. These factors collectively shape the supply and demand dynamics of the market and impact the profitability and strategic decisions of industry players.
