Telephone conversation between the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan

17/05/2023

Prospects for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation were discussed during a telephone conversation on May 16, 2023 between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov.

The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty stated with satisfaction that the expansion of cooperation with the regions of Russia, including the Republic of Tatarstan, is one of the priority areas of strategic partnership.

The head of Tatarstan noted that the trusting Turkmen-Tatarstan relations would continue to develop dynamically and strengthen for the benefit of the two peoples.

Arkadag emphasized that one of the main factors of effective cooperation is bilateral contacts at the highest state and government levels with the Republic of Tatarstan.

In this context, the National Leader of the Turkmen people emphasized that he warmly recalls the working visit of the head of Tatarstan to our country in early April and the meeting with him. Along with this, the President of Turkmenistan received the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation. At the same time, during the bilateral negotiations, a wide range of issues of strengthening trade and economic ties between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tatarstan was discussed.

In this context, successful joint work and the presence of great potential for the implementation of projects in the oil and gas industry, shipbuilding, chemical industry, in the field of aviation equipment and trucks were noted.

Regular contacts at different levels, exchange of delegations and participation in various events held in our country and in Tatarstan serve as a good opportunity to discuss topical issues of interaction, Arkadag stated. In this regard, it was noted that the Turkmen delegation will take part in the upcoming International Economic Forum "Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum" on May 18-19 this year.

During a telephone conversation, the interlocutors expressed their intention to continue expanding bilateral ties in various areas of mutual interest.