Global Shortenings Market Is Projected To Grow At A 4.6% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Shortenings Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Shortenings Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Shortenings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s shortenings market forecast, the shortenings market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.12 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global shortenings industry is due to the increasing demand for bakery products. North America region is expected to hold the largest shortenings market share. Major shortenings companies include Cargill Incorporated, Bunge Limited, Wilmar International Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company and Ventura Foods LLC.

Shortenings Market Segments

● By Variant: Solid, Liquid, Cake/Icing, All-purpose

● By Source: Vegetables, Animal

● By Sales Channels: Direct Sales, Indirct Sales

● By End User: HoReCa, Bakery, Confectionery, Processed Food, Household Retail

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8880&type=smp

Shortening is a solid fat at room temperature that can be used to give dishes like pastry a crumbly and crisp texture. Coating the flour in fat stops it from absorbing water, which inhibits the production of gluten and prevents the dish from becoming stretchy and elastic.

Read More On The Shortenings Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/shortenings-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Shortenings Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Shortenings Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Fats And Oils Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fats-and-oils-global-market-report

Fatty Acids Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fatty-acids-global-market-report

Fatty Amines Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fatty-amines-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model