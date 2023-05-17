Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Testosterone Replacement Therapy Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Testosterone Replacement Therapy Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers testosterone replacement therapy market analysis and every facet of the testosterone replacement therapy market. As per TBRC’s testosterone replacement therapy market forecast, the testosterone replacement therapy market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.22 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.6% through the forecast period.

The rising testosterone deficiency is expected to drive the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest testosterone replacement therapy market share. Major players in the market include AbbVie Inc., Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Antares Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, BioTE Medical LLC, Clarus Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company.

Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Oral, Implants, Gel Or Creams, Patches, Buccal Adhesive, Parenteral, Other Products

2) By Indication: Hypogonadism, Autoimmune Conditions, Genetic Disorders, Sex Organ Surgeries, Other Indications

3) By Active Ingredient Type: Testosterone, Methyl Testosterone, Testosterone Undecanoate, Testosterone Enanthate, Testosterone Cypionate

4) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-User

This type of replacement therapy refers to hormonal therapy that is used to treat low testosterone (T) levels in males, which can occur with age or as a result of a medical condition.

