US Cannabis Testing Services Market to grow at a CAGR of over 15.7% from 2023 to 2030, says Coherent Market Insights

US Cannabis Testing Services Market

The US Cannabis Testing Services Market size was valued at US$ 127.7 million in 2022, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.7% over the forecast period (2023 – 2030). ” — Coherent Market Insights

May 17, 2023

Coherent Market Insights has published a new report on US Cannabis Testing Services Market 2023 which includes a detailed analysis based on competitors and important market segments. The US Cannabis Testing Services Market Research Report provides a key analysis of the market status of the US Cannabis Testing Services with the best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The report also calculates the market size, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Market Share, cost structure, and growth rate. The US Cannabis Testing Services report study includes information on market factors such as the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and potential growth opportunities, market trends, development patterns, financial information, latest technologies, innovations, leading competitors, and regional analysis of the market. The market research study's goal is to conduct a thorough investigation of the market to learn more about it and its potential for growth. This gives the client a thorough understanding of the industry and business from past, present, and future perspectives, helping them to deploy resources and make sensible financial decisions.

Top Companies Associated with the US Cannabis Testing Services market Are:

Key players of the Market: SC Laboratories Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Praxis Laboratory, Agricore Laboratories, Digipath Inc., Fairbanks Analytical Testing LLC, Aurum Laboratories, LLC, Pure Analytics LLC, Gobi Labs, Cascadia Labs, Encore labs, PharmLabs LLC.

Research Methodology:

The report has its roots definitely set in thorough strategies provided by proficient data analysts. The market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for major segments and sub-segments are included in this report, which combines primary and secondary data while taking into account both macro and micro environmental aspects. Moreover, it evaluates the negotiating power of providers and customers, the danger posed by new competitors and product substitutes, and the analysis of market competition. The research methodology involves the collection of information by analysts only to have them studied and filtered thoroughly in an attempt to provide significant predictions about the market over the review period. The research process further includes interviews with leading market influencers, which makes the primary research relevant and practical. The secondary method gives a direct peek into the demand and supply connection. The market methodologies adopted in the report offer precise data analysis and provide a tour of the entire market. In addition to these, publicly available sources such as annual reports, and white papers have been used by data analysts for an insightful understanding of the market.

Study objectives of the US Cannabis Testing Services Market report:

◘ To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyze their growth plans in depth.

◘ Examine the market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

◘ Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

◘ By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyze market potential.

◘ Conduct a strategic study of each submarket’s growth trends and market contribution.

◘ Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

◘ SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyze market competition. By types, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

Detailed Segmentation:

US Cannabis Testing Services Market, by Test Type:

CBD Testing

THC Testing

Potency Testing

Terpene Profiling

Cannabinoid Profiling

Pesticide Screening

Residual Solvent Testing

Microbiological Screening

Other Tests

US Cannabis Testing Services Market, by End User:

Cannabis Firms

Homecare Settings

Research Institutes

