Managed Detection And Response Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Managed Detection And Response Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Managed Detection And Response Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s managed detection and response market forecast, the managed detection and response market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.92 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 18.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global managed detection and response market is due to the growing concerns of cyber-attacks and threats targeting enterprises. North America region is expected to hold the largest managed detection and response market share. Major managed detection and response companies include CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Rapid7, Red Canary, Arctic Wolf Networks, Kudelski Security, SentinelOne Inc.

Managed Detection And Response Market Segments

● By Service Type: Retained Incident Response, Threat Detection, Protective Monitoring, Other Service Types

● By Security Type: Network Security, Endpoint Security, Cloud Security, Application Security, Other Securities

● By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

● By Organization Size: SMEs, Large Enterprises

● By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Other Industry Verticals

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Managed detection and response refers to a contracted service that would provide businesses assistance in identifying dangers and responding after they have been found. It is used in businesses and other facilities to provide threat detection services and respond to those threats.

