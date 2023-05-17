Specialty Yeast Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Specialty Yeast Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Specialty Yeast Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers specialty yeast market analysis, specialty yeast market data and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s specialty yeast market forecast, the specialty yeast market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.51 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.78% through the forecast period.
Increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages is expected to contribute to the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest specialty yeast market share. Major players in the market include Associated British Foods plc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Lallemand Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Kerry Group Plc., Angel Yeast.
Market Segments
1) By Type: Yeast Extract, Yeast Autolysate, Yeast Beta-Glucan, Other Type
2) By Species: Saccharomyces Cerevisiae, Pichia Pastoris, Kluyveromyces, Other Species
3) By Application: Food, Beverages, Feed, Other Application
This type of yeast refers to the yeast that is created by breaking down the proteins found in fresh yeast that is used in a variety of foods and items. These are extracted from naturally occurring proteins, amino acids, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals.
