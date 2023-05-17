Carrier Screening Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players with Revenue Insights

Emergen Research Logo

Growth of the market is attributed to the growing emphasis on initial detection of diseases and high risks associated with chromosomal abnormalities with age

Market Size – USD 1.70 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.4%, Market Trends – Growing awareness of carrier screening across the healthcare industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report by Emergen Research, the Global Carrier Screening Market would be worth USD 6.13 billion by 2027. A few important factors have a beneficial impact on the market. In order to keep track of the increasing prevalence of genetic illnesses, the major biotechnological businesses are working to introduce and place an emphasis on a wide range of accessible and cutting-edge screening test kits. But as urbanisation increases in developing nations, lifestyles change, which frequently affects expectant mothers during the phase. Therefore, doctors all over the world are promoting the use of carrier screening tests in order to initially discover and diagnose a disease.

The carrier screening market is also anticipated to expand significantly over the course of the forecast period as a result of the testing kits' continued technological advancement and cost-effectiveness, as these factors will continue to drive demand among those considering starting a family.

Key Highlights From The Report.

AmplideX® PCR/CE SMN1/2 Plus Kit was introduced in November 2019 by Asuragen, a molecular diagnostics company with headquarters in the United States. The method aids in the early discovery of variations linked to SMN1 gene duplication events as well as the quantification of SMN1 and SMN2 related data. The method increases efficiency by saving time and effort by providing findings from a single PCR reaction.

Because numerous genetic illnesses may be tested for simultaneously using this method, the growth across the carrier screening bifurcation is expected to continue to contribute to the market's growth through 2030. The substantial usage of the next-generation sequencing (NGS) technique for genetic disease screening also contributes to the market segment's dominance.

Due to the increasing number of patents in the European and North American areas, it is predicted that the DNA sequencing sector will have the greatest market share in terms of revenue over the course of the forecast period. Additionally, the market is expanding as more people become aware of the benefits of early diagnosis of important diseases.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Carrier Screening market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key participants MedGenome Inc., Luminex Corporation, Illumina Inc., Otogenetics Corporation, Myriad Genetics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Natera Inc., Gene By Gene Ltd., Corporation of America Holdings, and Mount Sinai Genomics Inc., among others.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Carrier Screening market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Carrier Screening Market on the technology, end-user, medical condition, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

DNA Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Microarrays

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Reference Laboratories

Physician Offices and Clinics

Others

Medical Condition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pulmonary Conditions

Hematological Conditions

Neurological Conditions

Others

Regional Landscape section of the Carrier Screening report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Research Report on the Carrier Screening Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Carrier Screening market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Carrier Screening market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Carrier Screening market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Carrier Screening market and its key segments?

