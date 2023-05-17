Structural Battery Market: Powering the Future of Energy Storage and Structural Design | Airbus SE, Oxis Energy Ltd

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest study, global Structural Battery Market size was valued at US$ 1.32 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 5.72 Billion by 2030, grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1% from 2022 to 2030

The structural battery market is a rapidly evolving sector at the intersection of energy storage and structural design. A structural battery refers to a battery system that also serves as an integral part of a structure, such as the body or frame of a vehicle or building. It combines the functions of energy storage and structural support, offering a range of benefits in terms of weight reduction, space optimization, and improved overall efficiency.

Driving Factors for Structural Batteries:

The growing demand for energy storage solutions, coupled with the need for lightweight and compact designs, has fueled the development of structural batteries. Several key factors are driving the market growth:

◘ Electrification of Transportation: The shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) has driven the demand for lightweight and efficient energy storage solutions. Structural batteries offer the advantage of replacing conventional structural components, such as vehicle frames or body panels, with battery materials, thereby reducing weight and improving overall vehicle performance.

◘ Renewable Energy Integration: The integration of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, requires efficient energy storage systems. Structural batteries can be integrated into building materials, enabling energy storage at the point of generation and reducing the reliance on external battery systems.

◘ Space Optimization: Structural batteries help optimize space utilization by eliminating the need for separate battery enclosures or compartments. By integrating energy storage within the structure itself, valuable space can be saved, allowing for more efficient design and utilization of available area.

◘ Sustainability and Circular Economy: Structural batteries align with the principles of sustainability and the circular economy by reducing the overall material usage, promoting recycling and reusability, and minimizing waste. They offer the potential to create lightweight, durable structures that are both energy-efficient and environmentally friendly.

Technological Advancements and Innovations: Advancements in battery technology and materials science have played a pivotal role in the development of structural batteries. Researchers and manufacturers are exploring novel materials and designs to optimize the energy storage capacity while maintaining structural integrity. This includes the use of lightweight and high-energy-density materials, such as carbon fiber composites, as both the structural component and the electrode material.

Moreover, advancements in manufacturing techniques, such as 3D printing and advanced composite manufacturing, are enabling the production of complex and customizable structural battery designs. This opens up new possibilities for integration into various applications, ranging from electric vehicles and consumer electronics to infrastructure and aerospace.

Challenges and Future Outlook: Despite the tremendous potential of structural batteries, several challenges remain. The development of cost-effective manufacturing processes, ensuring long-term durability and reliability, and addressing safety concerns associated with the integration of energy storage in structural components are among the key challenges to be addressed.

However, as research and development efforts continue, the structural battery market is poised for significant growth. The market is expected to witness increased adoption across various sectors, including automotive, aerospace, construction, and renewable energy. Additionally, collaborations between battery manufacturers, material suppliers, and end-users are crucial to accelerate innovation, standardization, and commercialization of structural batteries.

Tesla, Inc. (United States), BMW AG (Germany), Airbus SE (France), Volkswagen AG (Germany), Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Saft Groupe S.A. (France), Northvolt AB (Sweden), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), Farasis Energy, Inc. (China), Solid Power, Inc. (United States), Cadenza Innovation, Inc. (United States), Blue Solutions SA (France), Oxis Energy Ltd. (United Kingdom), Excellatron Solid State, LLC (United States), Amprius, Inc. (United States)

