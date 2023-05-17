Remains of Vietnamese martyrs repatriated from Laos

VIETNAM, May 17 - VIENTIANE — The remains of 96 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts, who laid down their lives in different periods in the Lao provinces of Vientiane, Xaysomboun and Xieng Khouang, have been repatriated following ceremonies in Xieng Khouang on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The remains were found by a search and repatriation team from the Military Command of the Vietnamese central province of Nghệ An during the 2022-2023 dry season.

In a eulogy delivered at a ceremony on Tuesday, Xieng Khouang’s Deputy Governor Sivilay Sengchaleun, on behalf of Party Committees, authorities and people of the Lao localities, expressed his gratitude to the Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who devoted their lives to the revolutionary cause of Laos in particular and revolutions of the two countries in general.

He also praised the wholehearted support of the Vietnamese Party, Government, army and people for the revolutionary cause of Laos and the three provinces.

Vice Chairman of the Nghệ An Province People’s Committee Bùi Đình Long thanked the Lao side for its coordination and support in searching and repatriating the remains of the martyrs.

Established in 1984, the search and repatriation team of Nghệ An Province’s Military Command have brought home and reburied remains of 13,025 martyrs.

The 96 remains are to be laid to rest at a cemetery in Nghi Lộc District, Nghệ An Province. — VNS