PHILIPPINES, May 17 - Press Release

May 17, 2023 Gatchalian seeks Senate inquiry into possible POGO involvement in human trafficking activities Senator Win Gatchalian wants a Senate inquiry into the possible involvement of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) industry in human trafficking activities. Gatchalian's move stemmed from the recent rescue of more than 1,000 individuals at Clark Sun Valley Hub located in Clark Freeport Zone. Among those rescued were 389 Vietnamese, 307 Chinese, 171 Filipinos, 143 Indonesians, 40 Nepalese, 25 Malaysians, 7 Burmese, 2 Thais, and 1 from Hong Kong. According to Gatchalian, the compound where the individuals were rescued is suspected to be a POGO hub inside the Clark Freeport Zone, which is now the subject of investigation of both the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). "These syndicates could be fronting as POGO operators but are actually engaged in criminal activities such as human trafficking and scamming," Gatchalian surmised, as he filed Proposed Senate Resolution No. 611. According to him, the continued existence of POGOs and their service operators that are involved in criminalities continue to smear the country's reputation in the international community; poses a threat to the peace and order situation in the country; and undermines the safety of Filipinos and foreign nationals residing in the country. "There is a need to determine the lapses and the loopholes in government processes that led to the facilitation of human trafficking on Philippine soil that undermines the human dignity of the trafficked persons and also violates their rights against involuntary servitude," Gatchalian emphasized. The lawmaker earlier revealed that based on data submitted by the National Bureau of Investigation, there are 65 cases of human trafficking out of 113 POGO-related cases that were investigated by the agency from 2017 to March 2023. "Based on the alarming increase of human trafficking incidents being linked to POGOs, there is a need to re-examine the framework of POGO operations in the Philippines, combat and stop these crimes, and arrest the persons behind it," the senator stressed. Gatchalian gustong siyasatin ang posibleng pagkakasangkot ng POGO sa mga kaso ng human trafficking Nais ni Senador Win Gatchalian na imbestigahan ng Senado ang posibleng pagkakasangkot ng industriya ng Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator o POGO sa mga kaso ng human trafficking sa bansa. Kasunod ito ng pinakahuling kaso ng human trafficking na nasawata ng mga otoridad kung saan nailigtas ang mahigit isang libong mga indibidwal sa Clark Sun Valley Hub na matatagpuan sa Clark Freeport Zone. Kabilang sa mga nailigtas ang 389 na Vietnamese, 307 na Chinese, 171 na mga pinoy, 143 Indonesians, 40 Nepalese, 25 Malaysians, 7 Burmese, 2 Thai nationals, at 1 mula sa Hong Kong. Ayon kay Gatchalian, ang compound kung saan na-rescue ang mga indibidwal ay hinihinalang POGO hub na nag-ooperate mismo sa loob ng Clark Freeport Zone, na ngayon ay kasalukuyang iniimbestigahan na ng Department of Justice (DOJ) at Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). "Ang mga sindikatong ito ay maaaring nagpapanggap na operator ng POGO ngunit aktwal na nakikibahagi sa mga krimen tulad ng human trafficking at scamming," ayon kay Gatchalian, na naghain ng Proposed Senate Resolution No. 611. Ayon sa kanya, ang patuloy na pag-iral ng mga POGO at kanilang mga service provider na sangkot sa mga kriminalidad ay patuloy na sumisira sa reputasyon ng bansa sa international community, nagdudulot ng banta sa kapayapaan at kaayusan sa bansa, at banta sa kaligtasan ng mga Pilipino at dayuhang naninirahan dito. "Kailangang matukoy ang mga lapses at butas sa mga proseso ng gobyerno na humahantong sa human trafficking sa Pilipinas na sumisira sa dignidad ng mga taong nabiktima at lumalabag sa kanilang mga karapatan " diin ni Gatchalian. Nauna nang ibinunyag ng mambabatas na base sa datos ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), mayroong 65 kaso ng human trafficking mula sa 113 POGO-related cases na inimbestigahan ng ahensya mula 2017 hanggang Marso 2023. "Batay sa nakababahalang pagtaas ng mga insidente ng human trafficking na iniuugnay sa mga POGO, kailangang suriing muli ang operasyon ng POGO sa Pilipinas, labanan at itigil ang mga krimeng ito, at arestuhin ang mga taong nasa likod nito," giit ng senador.