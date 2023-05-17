Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,667 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,943 in the last 365 days.

Estrada: Manifestation of support - 49 General and Flag Officers of the AFP

PHILIPPINES, May 17 - Press Release
May 17, 2023

MANIFESTATION OF SUPPORT - 49 GENERAL AND FLAG OFFICERS OF THE AFP

This representation wishes to place on record my support to the confirmation to the ad interim appointment of forty nine (49) General and Flag Officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) who are with us this afternoon.

The AFP is enjoying high public satisfaction ratings. From the recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) reported last January of this year, the organization received an "excellent" net score of positive seventy-six (+76). This is actually even higher compared to the +67 score it got in December 2021.

AFP also received one of the highest approval and trust ratings among the government agencies, as it placed second with 69% and 60%, respectively, next only to TESDA (Technical Education and Skills Development Authority).

And this people's trust and confidence to the AFP is made possible by the sacrifice, hard work, dedication to duty, and patriotism of the individual members of the defense establishment, which are represented by the officers in this chamber.

Hindi po tayo magsasawa sa pagsasabi ng "Maraming salamat po sa inyong serbisyo sa ating bansa."

Mr. Chairman, I reiterate my support to the:

  •  9 officers being promoted to the rank of Major General/Rear Admiral (2-star general)

  •  8 officers promoted to the rank of Brigadier General/Commodore (1-star general)

  •  And 32 officers promoted to the rank of Colonel/Captain.

Thank you, Mr. Chairman.

You just read:

Estrada: Manifestation of support - 49 General and Flag Officers of the AFP

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more