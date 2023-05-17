Global Anti-Collision Sensor Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Anti-Collision Sensor Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

May 17, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Anti-Collision Sensor Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers anti-collision sensor market analysis and every facet of the anti-collision sensor market research. As per TBRC’s anti-collision sensor market forecast, the anti-collision sensor market size is predicted to reach a value of $24.75 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 19.02% through the forecast period.

An increase in road accidents is expected to propel the anti-collision sensor market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, TRW Automotive, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Wadeco Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments, Aisin Seiki Co., Autoliv AB, Raytheon Technologies and GEM Electronica.

Market Segments

1) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

2) By Technology: Camera Sensor, Lidar Sensor, Radar Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor

3) By Application: Forward Collision Warning System, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Department Warning System, Parking Sensor, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, Industrial, Rail, Other End Users

These types of collision sensors detect an object in the path of a moving vehicle, allowing the driver or the vehicle's autonomous system to intervene to avoid a collision. A reverse sensor is the most popular car feature; similar sensors are also ubiquitous in automated guided vehicles in factories and warehouses. It is one of the modern innovations that aid in avoiding collisions between automobiles.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Anti-Collision Sensor Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

