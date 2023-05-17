Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Equity Indexed Life Insurance Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Equity Indexed Life Insurance Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every face of the market. As per TBRC’s equity indexed life insurance market forecast, the equity indexed life insurance market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.12 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.8 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global equity indexed life insurance industry is due to Increasing access to insurance products and services. North America region is expected to hold the largest equity indexed life insurance market share. Major equity indexed life insurance companies include AXA Equitable Life Insurance Co., Ping An Insurance Group Co., Swiss Reinsurance Co. Ltd., Prudential Financial Inc., American International Group Inc
Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market Segments
● By Type: Whole life insurance, Universal life insurance, Variable universal life insurance, Indexed universal life insurance, Other Types
● By Mode: Online, Offline
● By Distribution Channel: Agency, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital And Indirect Channels
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Equity-indexed life insurance is a type of permanent life insurance that is linked to a stock market index for investment purposes. It is more technical than other types of permanent life insurance plans, and prospective investors may want to understand how it works before committing to it.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Equity Indexed Life Insurance Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
