Neuromonitoring Devices Market 2021: Seeking New Highs: Current trends and growth drivers

Neuromonitoring Device Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Neuromonitoring devices market is a rapidly growing market that encompasses a range of medical devices designed to monitor the electrical and neural activity of the brain and nervous system. These devices are used in a variety of clinical settings, including operating rooms, intensive care units, and outpatient clinics.

The global neuromonitoring devices market is expected to grow significantly over the next several years, driven by factors such as an increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, a growing elderly population, and advancements in technology.

Some of the key players in the neuromonitoring devices market include companies such as GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated., Nuvasive, Inc., Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Intranerve Neuroscience Holdings, Llc, Specialtycare, and RIMED Ltd. among others.

The types of neuromonitoring devices available on the market include electroencephalography (EEG) devices, electromyography (EMG) devices, transcranial doppler (TCD) devices, intracranial pressure (ICP) monitors, and cerebral oximeters, among others.

Neuromonitoring devices are used for a wide range of applications, including the monitoring of brain function during surgery, the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, and the assessment of traumatic brain injuries. With the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and a growing demand for non-invasive monitoring devices, the neuromonitoring devices market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Neuromonitoring Devices Market was estimated at $5.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $10.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.24% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Rise in incidence of neurological diseases such as epilepsy, brain tumors, Parkinson's disease, and Alzheimer’s, especially among the geriatric population, the emergence of neurodegenerative disorders and increase in number of brain injuries drive the growth of the global neuromonitoring devices market. However, high cost of neuromonitoring devices and a scarcity of skilled technicians and personnel impede the market growth. Moreover, the recent expansion of brain tracking in clinical studies is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the neuromonitoring devices market negatively due to reduced patients’ hospital visits and admissions and diminishing demand for neuromonitoring devices.

Due to the high transmission rate of the disease and severe complications associated with it, healthcare professionals were compelled to postpone many neurosurgeries, thus reducing the demand for neuromonitoring devices.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

The doppler ultrasound segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The near infrared spectroscopy segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.52% in 2030.

The market across North America held the largest share of more than one-third of the global market in 2021, and would maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.99% in 2030. The other regions mentioned in the report are Europe and LAMEA.

The report provides an analysis of the key market players in the global neuromonitoring devices market which include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated., Nuvasive, Inc., Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Intranerve Neuroscience Holdings, Llc, Specialtycare, and RIMED Ltd. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

On the basis of product, the doppler ultrasound segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

The report showcases the indepth analysis of neuromonitoring devices market trends.

