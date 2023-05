On the Road to Automation: Advancements and Challenges in Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck Technology

Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Truck Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATESย , May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Semi-autonomous and autonomous trucks control all the safety functions on their own as they sense the driving conditions of the surrounding. Semi-autonomous trucks are operated in longer distance with less human effort. Semi-autonomous trucks help the driver to regain controls by providing sufficient transition time. In addition, trucks can help reduce traffic congestion, leading to efficient delivery of goods and services. Furthermore, autonomous driving technology helps to reduce errors made by drivers. The sensor technology in autonomous driving plays a crucial role as it can scan the surrounding environment more efficiently than human senses. Such factors lead to the growth of the semi-autonomous & autonomous truck market in near future.

๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

COVID-19 has rapidly affected the automobile industry, thus hampering the growth of the semi-autonomous & autonomous truck market in near future.

Rise in safety concerns has increased the demand for semi-autonomous & autonomous trucks, but COVID-19 has declined the market growth.

Logistics plays a major role in the semi-autonomous & autonomous truck market. However, reduced demand for transportation has hampered the market growth.

Lockdown and slow production of resources have led to the low demand for the logistics market.

Significant fall in demand and cash unavailability have also affected the semi-autonomous & autonomous truck market in near future.

๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ ๐ฌ๐š๐Ÿ๐ž๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ก๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž

The semi-autonomous & autonomous truck market provides safety while driving by providing autonomous features. Trucks help to reduce traffic congestion, leading to efficient delivery of goods and services. Thus, autonomous safety features provide enhanced driving experience to the driver, resulting in the growth of the semi-autonomous & autonomous truck market in near future.

๐‘๐š๐ฉ๐ข๐ ๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

With continuous innovation in the technological sector, semi-autonomous trucks can control all safety functions on their own. These functions include scanning the surrounding of the environment more efficiently than human senses, distance vision ahead, and detecting small obstacles. Additionally, increase in logistics activities also leads to the growth of the semi-autonomous & autonomous truck market in near future.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐’๐ž๐ฆ๐ข-๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ง๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ & ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ง๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐“๐ซ๐ฎ๐œ๐ค ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ:

Bosch,

Continental,

Denso,

Aptiv,

ZF,

NXP,

Nvidia,

Daimler,

Qualcomm,

Volvo,

Paccar,

Waymo,

Intel,

Tomtom