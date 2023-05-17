Submit Release
PH businesses are future-proofing amid 'interconnected disruptions' at EDX’s DX Leaders Strategy Forum

QUEZON CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate events firm EDX is proud to announce the 8th DX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines, which is set to take place on June 14, 2023, at the Dusit Thani Manila. In its 8th edition, the theme is "Future-proofing digital-first enterprises in interconnected disruptions."

The event features more than 30 speakers and 120+ enterprise-level attendees inside concurrent “EDXchange sessions” led by industry A-list facilitators, punctuated by exclusive networking interactions, one-to-one meetings, polling conversations, panel discussions, and more opportunities to learn from the sector’s best and brightest. Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Aboitiz Group Chief Information Officer Charmaine Valmonte, and PLDT Group FVP, Chief Information Security Officer Angel Redoble are among the key speakers in this year’s roster.

The DX Leaders Strategy Forum series is a regional platform for business leaders and experts to exchange insights and innovations on navigating the rapidly changing digital landscape. The event’s enterprise-level attendees share their focus on exploring how enterprises can re-calibrate their digital transformation strategy to ensure their infrastructure is future-proof and can manage consistent performance, security risks, data protection, and regulatory compliance, as well as automation, among others.

Topics to be discussed at the event include Big Data and Analytics, Cloud and Cloud Infrastructure, Cybersecurity architecture, AI and Machine Learning, DevOps, ITSM and ITOM, Containers and Cloud Native, Banking and Financial Service Institutions, The Public Sector, Manufacturing, and Retail and Commerce, among others.

"We are excited to bring together the top enterprise leaders and experts in Asia and the Philippines to discuss the challenges and opportunities of digital transformation," said [EDX representative]. "Like its previous editions, we want to continue providing an excellent platform for attendees to exchange strategies and innovations, share insights, and network closely with their peers. We look forward to facilitating meaningful conversations that will shape the future of digital-first enterprises."

Enterprise decision-makers and innovators joining DX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines, [he/she] added can expect an interactive, insightful, and engaging experience, with opportunities to participate in exclusive conversations, share case studies and strategies, and learn from different industries.

