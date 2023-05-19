A Local Tree Removal Company Educates Homeowners on the Signs of Needing Removal vs. Trimming
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ann Arbor Tree Trimming and Removal Service have recently determined that it is necessary to educate potential customers about the importance of tree care services. When most homeowners think of tree care, the first thing that comes to mind is tree removal. While tree removal is a huge part of the services that this local tree company provides, they want to set the record straight and let homeowners know tree care can minimize the need for removal services.
Many of the calls that this company receives are for customers to get tree removal services. However, when arborists arrive on the scene, they often find that a tree may not need removal. Instead, it only needs trimming. Just because a tree’s canopy has slumped over to the ground doesn’t necessarily mean that it needs removal. Proper trimming can get the tree back to health and alignment.
So, how would a homeowner know if they need tree removal or tree trimming? The owner of their company encourages homeowners to leave this decision to the experts. Some homeowners may decide that their trees need a little TLC in the form of trimming. So, they may decide to turn it into a weekend warrior project. According to officials at this local tree company, this is a huge no-no.
First of all, getting into trees and trimming them is very dangerous, even for professionally trained arborists. They don’t advise homeowners to take this task into their hands and try to remove branches on their own. Secondly, trimming branches is not a random thing. Most homeowners may see branches blocking their view and start hacking away at the branch that is in the way. However, this branch may be essential to the structure of the tree. Cutting it may put the entire structure at risk and potentially lead to tree collapse.
The experts at Ann Arbor Tree Trimming and Removal Service don’t recommend homeowners perform tree trimming on their own, no matter how simple the tasks seem. An experienced tree care expert will know which branches are critical to the tree’s structure and which are not. Thus, they will properly trim the tree, avoiding damage to it.
But is there a way for homeowners to know if a tree needs trimming? One way to know is if homeowners have solar panels or satellites on top of the house and there is interference. This may be indicated that branches are blocking reception. Also, if homeowners have trouble seeing pedestrians or traffic as they back out of their driveway, this could indicate trees need trimming. These are obvious reasons. However, a skilled arborist will be able to tell when these services are needed just by looking at the tree.
Is there a way for homeowners to know they need tree removal? Again, this is something they should leave to experts. A tree may look damaged or dead because there could be an infestation in it. An arborist may be able to reverse the damages with tree injections or pest control. So, when it comes to deciding whether to get tree trimming or removal, homeowners should call out a tree expert to perform an inspection. This is typically a service performed free of charge. An arborist will be able to make the best decision regarding this matter.
ABOUT THEIR COMPANY
Ann Arbor Tree Trimming and Removal Service has provided services in Ann Arbor and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. They provide a variety of tree services, including trimming, pruning, planting, transplanting, and disease treatments. They also provide removal services, including limb and branch removal, stump removal, shrub removal, and emergency tree removal services. Their business address is located at 2019 Medford Rd #170, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. To learn more about this company, visit their tree removal website here or call (734) 472-2800.
