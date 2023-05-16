Submit Release
From Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation

AZERBAIJAN, May 16 - 16 May 2023, 19:07

To His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich!

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev.

Your father went down in world history as an outstanding politician, a symbol of modern Azerbaijani statehood. As a worthy son of his people, he laid the foundation for the current course of development of the new Azerbaijan - a strong, prosperous republic, which pursues independent and pragmatic policy in the international arena.

Heydar Aliyev's great personal contribution to the continuous development of friendly neighbourly relations between our countries is highly appreciated in Russia.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I wish you good health, prosperity and further success, and all people of Azerbaijan peace and welfare.

Dmitry Medvedev

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation

