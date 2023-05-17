Remarks by the Hon. Minister, Faualo Harry Jeffrey Schuster at the Prisons Graduation Ceremony (17 May 2023)

SAMOA, May 17 - Reverend Semisi Lafi Esera, distinguished guests, stakeholders, family and friends of graduates, ladies and gentlemen’s.

First of all, I would like to congratulate all of you. You should be very proud of yourselves for accomplishing this goal. Well done. I know you must all be excited not only to complete your training but also to be part of the first Correctional Officer’s recruit. I’m sure many if not all of you are just can’t wait to put into practice all the hard training you’ve been put through. You are all hyped up to implement the counseling, communication skills, self-defense techniques, and most other aspects of Correctional work. There is however one vital skill that I now remind you to quickly instill within you, if by now you still don’t understand why your parents grounded you when you brought home something it wasn’t yours. Yes, honesty is the most important skill you will need the most especially now you’re going to enforce law and order in the most fragile environment.

To the families of those graduating today, congratulations to you and you should know that your support through this process made an enormous impact. I’m sure you’re very proud of your graduates as they close this portion of their lives and prepare for their next steps into a new career. I’m also certain that you will continue your support as they embark on their journey where they will be put under tremendous pressure by the lawbreakers, so they would need your perseverance and prayers.

I would also like to congratulate the Commissioner and Management of Police Prison and Corrections for this milestone where a recruit for Correctional officers is separated from Police, given their core functions and key activities. Well it coincides with our preparations to separate prison and corrections from police as one of the government agendas.

Finally I would like to again, wish the graduates all the best with your careers endeavours. God bless you all. Thank you.