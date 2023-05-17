In-Game Advertising Market Size Hits Record High, Reflecting Industry Growth | Growing at CAGR of 11%

In-Game Advertising Market Research

In-game advertising market growth is being fueled by the growing appeal of gaming as a form of leisure among advertisers.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industry for in-game advertising, which was anticipated to be worth $6.8 billion in 2021, is expected to increase to $17.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2030.

The market for in-game advertising is being driven by marketers' expanding advertising budgets as they become more aware of in-game ads' potential to connect with highly engaged audiences. Since a younger audience that spends a lot of time playing mobile games is becoming more and more popular, in-game advertisements have become even more alluring to advertisers. In-game advertising has the benefit of being able to send targeted and personalized ads based on a user's behaviors and choices within the game, in addition to the high levels of engagement that gamer’s exhibit.

The in-game advertising market is witnessing substantial growth and is driven by several key factors and emerging trends. Firstly, the increasing popularity of gaming as a form of entertainment has attracted advertisers' attention. With millions of players spending significant time engaged in video games, in-game advertising provides a unique opportunity to reach a captive and highly engaged audience. Advertisers recognize the potential of reaching consumers during their gaming experience and leveraging this immersive environment to deliver targeted messages.

Secondly, the advancements in technology and the rise of connected devices have facilitated the integration of in-game advertising seamlessly. Dynamic in-game advertising solutions allow for real-time ad placements, enabling advertisers to deliver personalized and contextually relevant advertisements to gamers. With the ability to adapt and change advertisements based on user behavior, demographics, and preferences, in-game advertising offers a highly effective means of capturing the attention of gamers and achieving higher engagement levels.

Thirdly, the shift towards free-to-play gaming models has fueled the demand for in-game advertising. Many games are now offered for free, with revenue generated through in-game purchases and advertising. This model allows game developers to reach a wider audience and monetize their games effectively. In-game advertising serves as a revenue stream for game developers and publishers, supporting the development and maintenance of free games while keeping them accessible to a larger player base.

Moreover, the integration of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in gaming experiences presents new opportunities for in-game advertising. Brands can create immersive and interactive ad experiences within VR and AR games, enhancing user engagement and creating memorable brand interactions. As VR and AR technologies continue to evolve and gain popularity, the in-game advertising market is expected to witness further growth.

In summary, the in-game advertising market is driven by the increasing popularity of gaming, technological advancements enabling dynamic ad placements, and the shift towards free-to-play gaming models. With the ability to reach a captive and engaged audience, in-game advertising offers advertisers an effective channel to deliver targeted and personalized advertisements. As gaming technology continues to advance and evolve, the in-game advertising market is poised to expand further, providing new opportunities for brands to connect with gamers.

The key players profiled in the in-game advertising market analysis report include Alphabet Inc., Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd., Blizzard Entertainment Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., MediaSpike Inc., ironSource Ltd., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire LLC, RapidFire Inc., WPP Plc.

