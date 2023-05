Engineering the Skies: Exploring the Frontiers of Aerospace Parts Manufacturing

Aerospace Parts Manufacturing

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aerospace industry has always been at the forefront of technological advancements, constantly pushing the limits of what is possible in terms of performance and efficiency. One of the latest trends in the industry is the rise in adoption of composite components, which offer a wide range of benefits over traditional materials such as metal. Composite materials are made up of two or more varied materials that are combined to create a material with properties that are superior to those of the individual materials. In the aerospace industry, composites are typically made up of a resin matrix and reinforcing fibers such as carbon, glass, or aramid.

Composite materials have excellent strength and stiffness-to-weight ratios, making them ideal for applications where high strength and stiffness are required. This allows for the creation of structures that are both strong and light. These materials are widely used in the construction of aircraft structures, including wings, fuselages, and tail sections. The light weight and high strength-to-weight ratio of such materials make them ideal for these applications.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, โ€œAerospace Parts Manufacturing Market," The aerospace parts manufacturing market was valued at $0.85 trillion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.94 Trillion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Composite materials are also used in the construction of aircraft engine components such as fan blades, shrouds, and casings. The excellent fatigue resistance and high temperature tolerance of composite materials make them ideal for these applications. The use of composite materials has also had an impact on the supply chain, creating new opportunities for suppliers and manufacturers. The increased demand for composite materials has led to the development of new manufacturing techniques and materials, which has led to the creation of new jobs and the expansion of existing companies. Such huge adoption of composite component in aerospace industry to increase the sales for aerospace parts manufacturing industry.

Covid-19 Scenario

The global aerospace parts manufacturing industry experienced a decline during the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic led to decrease the air travel demand, due to the implementation of lockdowns, travel restrictions, and quarantines by governments across the world. This resulted in a decline in new aircraft orders and a reduction in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities.

The reduction in air travel demand also affected the MRO industry, as airlines grounded aircraft that reduced their maintenance activities. This led to a decrease in demand for replacement parts, as fewer parts needed to be replaced or repaired. MRO providers also faced challenges due to travel restrictions and safety measures, making it difficult to access aircraft for maintenance and repair.

However, the industry has rebounded during the post-pandemic period.

The manufacturing process of aerospace parts is complex and time-consuming, requiring high levels of precision and quality control. The equipment and machinery used in the aerospace industry are often specialized and expensive, adding to the overall cost of manufacturing. Moreover, these parts must undergo extensive testing and certification processes to ensure their safety and reliability. These processes may be time-consuming and costly, as they require specialized facilities and personnel. Such a high cost of manufacturing aerospace parts comes with several implications for the industry. Companies that operate in any particular regions with high manufacturing costs may struggle to compete with companies that operate in the same regions with lower costs. This high cost of manufacturing aerospace parts can also lead to higher ticket prices for passengers, which may limit the number of people who can afford to travel by air. Such high cost in aerospace industry to restrain the sales for aerospace parts manufacturing.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By product type, the equipment, system & support segment is projected to dominate the global aerospace parts manufacturing market in terms of growth rate.

By end user, the business aircraft segment is projected to dominate the global aerospace parts manufacturing market in terms of growth rate.

The key players operating in the aerospace parts manufacturing market are Boeing Co, Dassault Aviation SA, GE Aviation, Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp, Lufthansa Technik AG, Parker Hannifin, Rolls-Royce plc, Safran S.A., and Thales Group.

