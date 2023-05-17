Manchin Statement on the Death of Former West Virginia State Senator Billy Wayne Bailey

May 16, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the death of former West Virginia State Senator Billy Wayne Bailey. Senator Bailey was a member of the State Senate from 1991 to 2009 and held numerous leadership positions, including Majority Whip. Senator Bailey also served in the West Virginia National Guard, as the Deputy Secretary of Veterans Assistance, as the Sheriff of Wyoming County and as a volunteer for a variety of organizations, including churches and civic groups.

“Gayle and I are heartbroken by the death of our dear friend, Billy Wayne Bailey. Billy Wayne was an incredibly dedicated community leader, former State Senator, Wyoming County Sheriff, father, husband and grandfather. His presence was felt by our entire statewide community. Billy Wayne spent his life giving back to his community, state and country, including through his service in the West Virginia National Guard and as a volunteer for churches, civic groups and many other organizations. I’m grateful to have called Billy Wayne a close friend, and his kind, generous spirit will never be forgotten. We extend our deepest condolences to Billy Wayne’s wife, Allison; his children, Isabella, Sophia and William; his stepdaughter, Lindsay; his mother, Ellen; his grandchildren and all of his loved ones as they mourn this tremendous loss.”