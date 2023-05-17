Plant Based Butter Market Size, Industry Share, Opportunity, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Plant Based Butter Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Plant Based Butter Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the Plant Based Butter market. As per TBRC’s Plant Based Butter market forecast, the plant based butter market size is predicted to reach $3.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.66%.
The growth in the market is due to increasing awareness of health and wellness. North America region is expected to hold the largest Plant Based Butter market share. Major plant based butter brands include Conagra Brands, Inc., Upfield Holdings B.V, Pure Blends, Nutiva Inc., Jem Organics.
Plant Based Butter Market Segments
•By Nature: Organic, Conventional
•By Source: Nuts, Avocados, Coconut, Olive Oil, Canola, Palm Fruit, Other Sources
•By Application: Food And Beverage Industry, Food Service Industry, Households
•By Geography: The global plant based butter market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Plant-based butter, also known as vegan butter, is a dairy-free butter substitute made by combining water with plant-derived oil, such as olive, avocado, coconut, palm kernel oil, or a combination of oils. Plant-based butter can be a convenient vegan substitute for toast and in cooking. They can also be a good butter substitute for those who are lactose intolerant or allergic to dairy.
