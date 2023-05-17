Governor Arnold I. Palacios welcomed White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs (IGA) Associate Director for Puerto Rico and Territories Ms. Gretchen Sierra-Zorita to the CNMI and discussed a number of ways that her office can help advance some of the Commonwealth’s pressing needs through her and her newly established office’s advocacy at various federal agencies.Governor Palacios also welcomed Deputy Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs of the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) Mr. Keone Nakoa and the newly appointed Director of Office of Insular Affairs of the U.S. DOI Mr. John D. Brewer.

The post <strong>Governor Palacios Welcomes Associate Director Sierra-Zorita, Deputy Assistant Secretary Nakoa, and Director of OIA Brewer to the CNMI</strong> appeared first on Office of CNMI Governor and Lt. Governor.