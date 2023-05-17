Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's Mobile Phone Insurance Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Mobile Phone Insurance Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers mobile phone insurance market research and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s mobile phone insurance market forecast, the mobile phone insurance market size is predicted to reach a value of $49.08 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.30% through the forecast period.

The surge in the adoption of smartphones is expected to boost the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major mobile phone insurance market leaders include Apple Inc., AT&T Inc., Assurant Inc., Asurion, Aviva, Bolttech, Chubb, Digital Care, Servify, Singtel, U Mobile Sdn Bhd.

Mobile Phone Insurance Market Segments

1) By Phone Type: Budget Phones, Mid And High-End Phones, Premium Smartphones

2) By Coverage: Physical Damage, Internal Component Failure, Theft And Loss Protection, Virus And Data Protection, Other Coverages

3) By Distribution Channel: Mobile Operators, Device OMEs (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Retailers, Online, Other Distribution Channels

4) By End-User: Corporate, Personal

This type of insurance policy provides protection against a variety of risks and harm to the phone. This type of insurance is used to help the owner protect themselves from expensive repair costs when a mobile phone is damaged due to an accident.

