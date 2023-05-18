Paprika Extract Market Trend to Reflect Tremendous Growth Potential With A Highest CAGR by 2032 | AMR

Paprika Extract Market Forecast

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The paprika extract market has experienced a significant growth, and is expected to grow considerably in next few years. Paprika extract, known as Capsicum annuum L by its botanical name, is the extract of the genus Capsicum fruit. Capsicum is widely consumed all around the world as a vegetable, spice or color. It is used as the spice and as a natural food coloring and flavoring agent. Paprika oleoresin is the oil obtained from the paprika powder. The paprika extract is responsible for the range of orange to red color in commercial products. It has little or no pungency, unlike paprika oleoresin. Paprika extract constitutes carotenoid pigments, capsaicinoids, added or extracted vegetable oil and natural lipids. The paprika extract is mainly used in household consumption, food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industry. It is generally available in powder and oil form.

Key Market Players

>Chr. Hansen

>EVESA

>Ingredients Naturales Seleccionados,

>Synthite Industries

>Kalsec Natural Ingredients

>Kancor Ingredients Limited

>Plant Lipids

>Naturex

>Adani Pharmachem Private Limited

The factors affecting the paprika extract market are its side effects on sensitive skin, or to infants. The color and flavor of the food containing paprika extract do not depend on the amount of paprika extract used. Thus, it self-limits its use. The paprika extract is avoided in the products where N-nitroso compounds are formed as it has cancer causing effects.

Key Benefits of the Report

>This study presents the analytical depiction of the paprika extract industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

>The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the paprika extract market share.

Market Trends

Top Impacting Factors

>The paprika extract market is blooming considering various factors such as increasing demand for spices and oils in the food processing, rising awareness about the health benefits of the natural coloring agents over the artificial one, and growing demand in the specialty food market and ready to eat dishes.

>Paprika extract market is also gaining the traction due to its flavoring and coloring properties, its anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-oxidant properties preferred by food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries for hair care and skin care products.

>The macro-economic factors such as economic growth, changing lifestyle along with rising disposable income favors the demand for paprika extract in the market.

