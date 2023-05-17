Global Smart Fleet Management Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Smart Fleet Management Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Smart Fleet Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s smart fleet management market forecast, the smart fleet management market size is predicted to reach a value of $582 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global smart fleet management industry is due to increasing sales and production of passenger car. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest smart fleet management market share. Major smart fleet management companies include Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Precious Shipping Co. Ltd., Otto Marine Limited, Cisco Systems Inc.

Smart Fleet Management Market Segments

● By Solutions: Vehicle Tracking, Fleet Optimization

● By Connectivity: Short Range Communication, Long Range Communication, Cloud

● By Transportation: Automotive, Rolling Stock, Marine

● By Application: Tracking, ADAS, Optimization, Other Applications

● By Industry Vertical: Transportation and Logistics, Automotive Industry, Government, Oil and Gas, Other Verticals

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart fleet management refers to a solution that helps in managing vehicles with a better platform and safely improves driver behavior under secure control and saves cost.

