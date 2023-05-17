Industrial Salts Market Global Industry Size Forecast And Statistics For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Industrial Salts Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Salts Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s industrial salts market forecast, the industrial salts market size is predicted to reach $17.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%.
The growth in the global industrial salts market is due to growing number of water treatment projects. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial salt industry share. Major industrial salt manufacturers include Cargill Incorporated, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Nouryon, Rio Tinto Group, Compass Minerals International Inc., China National Salt Industry Corporation.
Industrial Salts Market Segments
• By Source: Rock Salt, Natural Brine
• By Manufacturing Process: Conventional Mining, Solar Evaporation, Vacuum Evaporation
• By Application: Agriculture, Chemical Processing, Food Processing, Water Treatment, De-icing, Oil and Gas
• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Industrial salt is a finely processed, white crystalline granules from natural sources. It is suitable for various applications, including detergents, textile dyeing, resin products, and other chemical processes.
