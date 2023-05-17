Smart Badge Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Smart Badge Global Market Report 20233 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Smart Badge Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s smart badge market forecast, the smart badge market size is predicted to reach a value of $37.13 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global smart badge industry is due to the surge in demand for smart badges from the government and healthcare sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest smart badge market share. Major smart badge companies include Thales Group, Assa Abloy AB, Brady Corporation, IDEMIA, Evolis, Identiv, AIOI Systems, Watchdata System Co. Ltd..

Smart Badge Market Segments

● By Type: Smart Badges without Display, Smart Badges with Display

● By Offering: Hardware, Software

● By Communication: Contact, Contactless, NFC Technology, RFID Technology

● By Industry: Government and Healthcare, Corporate, Retail and Hospitality, Event and Entertainment, Other Industries

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The smart badge is an electrical device with a microcontroller or embedded memory in the form of a contact pad. It communicates with a reader by direct physical contact standards like (RFID), (NFC), or short-range wireless communication. It is a compact, lightweight, and simple-to-use device with a single button that provides access to various customizable functionalities.

