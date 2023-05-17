Food Authenticity Testing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For The Forecast Period 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Food Authenticity Testing Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the food authenticity testing market size is predicted to reach $10.80 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The growth in the food authenticity testing industry is due to rising number of food frauds worldwide. Europe region is expected to hold the largest food authenticity testing market share. Major players in the food authenticity testing market include SGS S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific SE, ALS Limited, LGC Science Group Ltd.

Food Authenticity Testing Market Segments
• By Type: PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)-Based, Isotope Methods, Immunoassay-Based/ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay), DNA Sequencing/Barcoding, Next-Generation Sequencing, NMR Technique/Molecular Spectrometry, Mass Spectrometry
• By Target Testing: Meat Speciation, Country of Origin and Aging, Adulteration Tests, False Labeling
• By Food Tested: Meat and Meat Products, Dairy and Dairy Products, Processed Foods, Ingredients, Cereals, Grains, and Pulses
• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Food authenticity testing is an analytical testing of food and food products to check their composition, purity, origin, and edibility. It is used to detect any adulterations in the food and check its authenticity.

The Business Research Company

