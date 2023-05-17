Food Authenticity Testing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For The Forecast Period 2023-2032

Food Authenticity Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Food Authenticity Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Food Authenticity Testing Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the food authenticity testing market size is predicted to reach $10.80 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The growth in the food authenticity testing industry is due to rising number of food frauds worldwide. Europe region is expected to hold the largest food authenticity testing market share. Major players in the food authenticity testing market include SGS S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific SE, ALS Limited, LGC Science Group Ltd.

Food Authenticity Testing Market Segments

• By Type: PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)-Based, Isotope Methods, Immunoassay-Based/ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay), DNA Sequencing/Barcoding, Next-Generation Sequencing, NMR Technique/Molecular Spectrometry, Mass Spectrometry

• By Target Testing: Meat Speciation, Country of Origin and Aging, Adulteration Tests, False Labeling

• By Food Tested: Meat and Meat Products, Dairy and Dairy Products, Processed Foods, Ingredients, Cereals, Grains, and Pulses

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8881&type=smp

Food authenticity testing is an analytical testing of food and food products to check their composition, purity, origin, and edibility. It is used to detect any adulterations in the food and check its authenticity.

Read More On The Food Authenticity Testing Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-authenticity-testing-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Food Authenticity Testing Market Trends

4. Food Authenticity Testing Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Food Testing Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Food Testing Kits Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-testing-kits-global-market-report

Food And Beverage Testing Kits Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverage-testing-kits-global-market-report

Food Safety Testing Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-safety-testing-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model