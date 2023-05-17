Food Authenticity Testing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For The Forecast Period 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Food Authenticity Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Food Authenticity Testing Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the food authenticity testing market size is predicted to reach $10.80 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%.
The growth in the food authenticity testing industry is due to rising number of food frauds worldwide. Europe region is expected to hold the largest food authenticity testing market share. Major players in the food authenticity testing market include SGS S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific SE, ALS Limited, LGC Science Group Ltd.
Food Authenticity Testing Market Segments
• By Type: PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)-Based, Isotope Methods, Immunoassay-Based/ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay), DNA Sequencing/Barcoding, Next-Generation Sequencing, NMR Technique/Molecular Spectrometry, Mass Spectrometry
• By Target Testing: Meat Speciation, Country of Origin and Aging, Adulteration Tests, False Labeling
• By Food Tested: Meat and Meat Products, Dairy and Dairy Products, Processed Foods, Ingredients, Cereals, Grains, and Pulses
• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8881&type=smp
Food authenticity testing is an analytical testing of food and food products to check their composition, purity, origin, and edibility. It is used to detect any adulterations in the food and check its authenticity.
Read More On The Food Authenticity Testing Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-authenticity-testing-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Food Authenticity Testing Market Trends
4. Food Authenticity Testing Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Food Testing Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Food Testing Kits Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-testing-kits-global-market-report
Food And Beverage Testing Kits Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverage-testing-kits-global-market-report
Food Safety Testing Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-safety-testing-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn