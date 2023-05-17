Softlink IC Announces Participation in BIALL Conference 2023 in Belfast, Ireland
Softlink IC is excited to announce its attendance at the BIALLConference 2023 in Belfast, Ireland, from 14-16 June 2023.
Softlink IC, a global provider of innovative library, knowledge, and research management solutions, is excited to announce its attendance at the British & Irish Association of Law Librarians (BIALL) Conference 2023 in Belfast, Ireland, from 14-16 June 2023.
The conference will focus on the theme 'Gaining the Edge: Investing in our Skillset', with a range of sessions and workshops covering various topics requested by the BIALL membership, including legal technology, communication skills, and increasing visibility.
"We’re so excited about attending BIALL 2023, where we’ll be able to showcase our top-notch library management solutions. Our commitment to innovation and creativity reflects Softlink's vision to always meet the growing demands of the legal sector." Sarah Thompson, General Manager, Softlink Information Centres.
Softlink IC is looking forward to connecting with industry professionals at the conference, sharing their unparalleled expertise, and showcasing their latest library management solutions. This includes their modern, cloud-based library management system, Liberty, giving patrons a contemporary look and intuitive structure and administrators a powerful management interface, and their knowledge and research management system, illumin, a request and response management interface that collects, records, quantifies, and précis’s queries and answers.
BIALL is the UK and Ireland’s leading professional body for information and knowledge professionals and is governed by a constitution, regulations, and standing orders. It supports and represents legal information and knowledge professionals, demonstrating the contribution that they make to the legal sector.
Softlink IC looks forward to engaging with fellow industry professionals and sharing their innovative solutions with attendees and showcasing our advanced library, knowledge, and research management solutions.
If you're planning to attend BIALL Conference 2023, make sure to visit Softlink IC's booth. Don't forget to share your experience using the hashtag #BIALL2023 on Twitter.
