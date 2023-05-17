PRESENTATION OF CREDENTIALS OF THE AMBASSADOR EXTRAORDINARY AND PLENIPOTENTIARY OF CHILE TO THE IDNEPENDENT STATE OF SAMOA WEDNESDAY 17 MAY 2023.

SAMOA, May 17 - H.E Mr Hugo Ignacui Llanos, the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Chile to Samoa presented his Letter of Credence to the Head of State, Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II, during a Credentials ceremony held at the Residence of the Head of State at Vailele this morning. Ambassador Llanos is accredited to Samoa with residence in Wellington, New Zealand.

Samoa and Chile established diplomatic relations in 1978. During the credential ceremony, the remarks by the Head of State and the Ambassador reaffirms Samoa and Chile’s continued collaboration at the United Nations on issues of mutual interest including democracy, international law, peace and security, the promotion of human rights and sustainable development. Chile as a new Dialogue Partner of the Pacific Islands Forum shares an interest in the Pacific’s priority issues including climate change and oceans and will continue to collaborate with Pacific countries in ways to mitigate these problems.

H.E Mr. Hug Ignacio Llanos has served in numerous diplomatic postings including as the Ambassador of Chile to the Islamic Republic of Iran (2018-2020) and as a Political Coordinator of Chile in the United Nations Security Council (2014-2015). He was the Deputy Permanent Representative of Chile to the International Maritime Organisation (2012-2013) and has held various posts in Chile’s diplomatic missions in the UK (2010-2013), the UN (2003-2009), the Netherlands (1999-2002) and to the International Organisations in Geneva (1990-1995). He also served in various senior positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile. His Excellency Mr Hugo Ignacio Llanos holds a PHD in International Law, Graduate Institute of International Studies, University of Geneva and a Graduate in Law from the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile. H.E Llanos is married to Mrs Pauline Echeverria and they have three children.

SOURCE: Samoa’s Ministry of the Foreign Affairs and Trade