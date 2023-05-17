Aegon’s trading update for the first quarter 2023

/EIN News/ -- Please click here to access all 1Q 2023 trading update related documents



The Hague, May 17, 2023 - Consistent delivery on strategic and financial objectives in a volatile market

Operating capital generation before holding funding and operating expenses increases by 5% compared with the first quarter of 2022 to EUR 292 million. This reflects business growth, an improvement in claims experience, and lower expenses

The capital ratios of all three main units remain above their respective operating levels; Group Solvency II ratio increases to 210%

As a result of the repurchase of shares related to the ongoing EUR 200 million share buyback program, Cash Capital at Holding decreases to EUR 1.4 billion, which is in the upper half of the operating range

Continued progress on transformation agenda; on track for the closing of the transaction to combine Aegon’s Dutch businesses with a.s.r. in the second half of 2023

Strong sales growth in US Strategic Assets, UK Workplace business, and life insurance businesses in China and Brazil. Sales momentum in Asset Management and UK Retail businesses affected by challenging market conditions





As previously announced, Aegon has adjusted its reporting format to trading updates for the first and third quarters with a focus on selected key performance metrics, including operating capital generation, capital positions, and sales metrics. Aegon will report IFRS results for the first half-year and second half-year to align with a.s.r.’s reporting cycle.

Statement of Lard Friese, CEO

“Aegon has had a good start to the year. We delivered strong commercial growth and advanced our strategic priorities in the first quarter. I am pleased with the headway we are making despite persistent volatility in the financial markets.

We have made good progress with preparations for the closing of the transaction to combine Aegon’s Dutch businesses with a.s.r. Thanks to the commitment and hard work of our colleagues, we remain on course to close the transaction in the second half of this year.

During the first quarter, we continued to reallocate capital to those businesses where we can build leading positions

and generate attractive returns. We sold our Protection business in the UK and divested a legacy block of direct marketing business in Asia. At the same time, we strengthened our asset management capabilities through the acquisition of NIBC’s European Collateralized Loan Obligation activities.

We delivered strong sales growth in all of our US Strategic Assets, and in our life insurance businesses in China and Brazil. In the UK Workplace business, we are also gaining traction as a growing number of new customers are entrusting their retirement savings to us. However, commercial momentum in our asset management and UK Retail businesses was affected by reduced investor confidence as a result of the challenging market conditions.

Against a backdrop of persistent volatility in the financial markets, we maintained a strong balance sheet with EUR 1.4 billion Cash Capital at the Holding. The capital positions of all main units remained above their respective operating levels, benefiting from the actions we have taken in the past few years to improve our risk profile. Given our capital strength and our improved operational performance – as underscored by the growth in our operating capital generation – I am confident that we will deliver on our strategic commitments and on our 2023 financial guidance. I look forward to providing an update on our strategic plans and medium-term financial objectives at our Capital Markets Day on June 22, 2023.”

