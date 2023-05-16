Submit Release
Statement in Regard to 2021 Ransomware Attack on the Metropolitan Police Department

Earlier today, the United States Attorney’s Office announced charges connected to the 2021 ransomware attack on the Metropolitan Police Department. The nearly two-year long investigation by the FBI, with MPD cooperation, allowed investigators to uncover the hacker and hold them accountable for the ransomware attack.

 

“This investigation spanned numerous continents and we could have not done this without our federal partners at the FBI,” Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said. “This case is a perfect example of how MPD’s partnership with our federal partners allows us to collectively navigate challenging investigations. I want to thank the FBI and United States Attorney’s Office for their steadfast support in this case.”

 

###

