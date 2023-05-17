Licorice Extract Market Is Expand At A CAGR Of 6.8% to Reach USD 3,578.6 million by 2030

Supplementation of licorice extract in poultry feed plays a conspicuous role in growth performance by augmenting organ development.

Availability of a variety of substitutes for licorice in the food & beverage industry impedes the market growth to some extent.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭$𝟏,𝟖𝟕𝟐.𝟗𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟑,𝟓𝟕𝟖.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟖% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎. Extensive research has been conducted to enhance immunity and to find cure of COVID-19 on traditional medicines such as licorice, gooseberries, turmeric, and star anise. These traditional medicines has shown effectiveness in improving the wellbeing of COVID-19 patients. As a result, Covid prevention and treatment guidelines has listed a number of recommended concoctions meant for COVID-19 patients. Licorice as one of the most frequently used ingredients in prescriptions for treatment of diseases especially in China.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7077

The global licorice extract market is analyzed across product type, form, application, and region. Based on product type, the pharmaceutical grade segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global licorice extract market. However, the feed grade segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

Some of the major players profiled for in the licorice extract market analysis include BGG World, C.E. Roeper GmbH, F&C Licorice Ltd, GlycyrrhizaGlabra Co., Ltd, Mafco Worldwide LLC, Maruzen Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Norevo GmbH, Ransom Naturals, Shaanxi Fujie Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd, and Zagros Licorice Co. Other prominent players analyzed in the licorice extract market report are ASEH, SanatProducts Limited, HB Natural Ingredients, Zelang Group, SepidanOsareh Co., Vpl Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, and Aushadhi Herbal.

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the region also held major share in 2020, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global market. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (250 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/16091ca13a526264c04791ae52ede1c6

With growing population, the global demand for animal feed is likely to amplify, owing to surge in consumption of meat products. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the meat production is projected to rise by nearly 70%, aquaculture by 90%, and dairy by 55% by the end of 2050 as compared to 2010. Supplementation of livestock and poultry feed with herbal plants and extracts containing bioactive components have shown positive results. These additives are able to improve feed efficiency, antioxidant status, nutrient digestion, immunological indices, poultry health, and growth performance.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

--> By region, Asia-Pacific dominates the global licorice extractmarket, and is likely to retain its dominance towards the end of the forecast period.

--> By product type, the pharmaceutical grade segment led in terms oflicoriceextract market share, in 2020; and is expected to grow with robust CAGR in the upcoming years.

--> By form, the powder segment accounted for aroundthree-fifth market share in 2020, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the licorice extract forecast period.

--> By application, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years.

--> Demand for organic licorice extracts is likely to be witnessed in North America and Europe.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7077

Supplementation of licorice extract in poultry feed plays a conspicuous role in growth performance by augmenting organ development and stimulating appetite and digestion. With rise in demand for meat products around the world, the demand for licorice extracts for feed application is likely to witness high traction in upcoming years.

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Adaptogens Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adaptogens-market-A16862

Parmesan Cheese Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/parmesan-cheese-market-A47202

Onion Salt Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/onion-salt-market-A15487

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.