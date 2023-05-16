ICRC Protection Coordinator meets CSSI Executive

Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) Commissioner Mactus Forau and his Executive has recently meet with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Protection Coordinator Mr. Jens – Martin Mehler at the Correctional headquarters.

During the visit, a brief discussion was held with the Commissioner and his Deputy, then he proceeded to Rove Central Correctional for physical inspections of the facility.

The purpose of this visit is to ensure that minimum international standards are complied with, and to ensure that; the dignity and well-being of inmates are respected and their conditions of detention are in line with the UN minimum standard of treatment of prisoners.

Commissioner Mactus Forau thank the ICRC protection coordinator Mr. Martin Mehler for the important visit and continuous support for the detainees and the Correctional facilities.

Ends///

CSSI Press