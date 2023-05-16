SCHOLARSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT: Japanese Government Research Students Scholarship Program 2024
Japanese Government Research Students Scholarship Program 2024
The Solomon Islands Japanese Embassy wish to inform interested and eligible public officers to apply for the Japanese Government Research Students Scholarship Program 2024.
The tentative dates and contacts for the scholarship are as follows;
- 26th April 2023 – Application open/ Application Forms to be collected from the Embassy of Japan
- 31st May 2023 – Application closed
- 21st June 2023 – Written Exam (English and Japanese)
- 12th July 2023 – Interview at the Embassy of Japanese
For further queries:
Telephone: 677 22953
Email: japan-embassy-solomon@sm.mofa.go.jp