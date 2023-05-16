SCHOLARSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT

Japanese Government Research Students Scholarship Program 2024

The Solomon Islands Japanese Embassy wish to inform interested and eligible public officers to apply for the Japanese Government Research Students Scholarship Program 2024.

The tentative dates and contacts for the scholarship are as follows;

26 th April 2023 – Application open/ Application Forms to be collected from the Embassy of Japan

April 2023 – Application open/ Application Forms to be collected from the Embassy of Japan 31 st May 2023 – Application closed

May 2023 – Application closed 21 st June 2023 – Written Exam (English and Japanese)

June 2023 – Written Exam (English and Japanese) 12th July 2023 – Interview at the Embassy of Japanese

For further queries:

Telephone: 677 22953

Email: japan-embassy-solomon@sm.mofa.go.jp