The CNMI Office of Veterans Affairs under the CNMI Office of the Governor would like to invite all Military members, family, and the general public for the signing of the Memorial Week Proclamation on Tuesday, May 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Governor’s Conference Room, first floor, and the Memorial Day Celebration on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at the Veterans Cemetery in Marpi.
###
You just read:
Office of Veterans Affairs To Hold Memorial Week Proclamation and Memorial Day Ceremony
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.