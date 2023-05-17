Office of Veterans Affairs To Hold Memorial Week Proclamation and Memorial Day Ceremony

The CNMI Office of Veterans Affairs under the CNMI Office of the Governor would like to invite all Military members, family, and the general public for the signing of the Memorial Week Proclamation on Tuesday, May 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Governor’s Conference Room, first floor, and the Memorial Day Celebration on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at the Veterans Cemetery in Marpi.

