Governor Palacios, Law Enforcement Department Heads and Officers Attend Blue Mass to Pay Tribute to Our Fallen Law Enforcement Officers

As part of CNMI Police Week, the annual blue mass took place this morning at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cathedral, paying tribute to law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, as well as those who continue to serve today.

