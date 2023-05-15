Submit Release
Governor Palacios, Law Enforcement Department Heads and Officers Observe Peace Officers’ Memorial Day

Governor Arnold I. Palacios alongside Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commissioner Clement R. Bermudes, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services (DFEMS) Acting Commissioner Juan A. Pua, Department of Corrections (DOC) Commissioner Anthony C. Torres, CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) Special Assistant Franklin R. Babauta, Commonwealth Ports Authority (CPA) Ports Police Chief Juan T. Dela Cruz, gathered at the Department of Public Safety’s Peace Officers’ Memorial Monument in Susupe.

