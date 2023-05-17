Information Sought:Suspects Operating All-Terrain Vehicles on Public Space in the District
Investigators from the Metropolitan Police Department's Violent Crime Suppression Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects who were Operating All-Terrain Vehicles, on public space, on Sunday, May 14, 2023, in the 2600 block of Benning Road, Northeast.
The suspects were captured by a camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $250 to anyone who provides information that leads to the identification of the person or persons responsible for riding a dirt bike or all-terrain vehicle on the streets of the District of Columbia. Please reference CCN: 23-075-916