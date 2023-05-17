Silverstone receives approval for 127K SQFT life sciences facility in Queensland’s largest health precinct, Herston
Silverstone Developments’ development application for a life sciences building in Butterfield Street, Herston, has been approved by Brisbane City Council
Brisbane Advanced Research Centre is in a prime location with direct access to the Herston Health Precinct for organisations looking to leverage one of the largest integrated precincts in Australia.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Silverstone receives DA approval for 127K-square-foot advanced life sciences facility on Butterfield Street in Queensland’s largest health precinct, Herston
— Troy Daffy, Managing Director, Silverstone Developments
Brisbane, Queensland, Australia – Silverstone Developments’ development application (DA) for a life sciences building at 37-41 Butterfield Street, Herston, has been approved by Brisbane City Council, achieving a significant milestone for the project, named ‘Brisbane Advanced Research Centre'.
The greenlit building will accommodate approximately 127K-square-foot (11,700 square metre of purpose-built life sciences, research, medical technology, and education accommodation in Queensland’s largest health precinct, Herston.
Silverstone Managing Director Troy Daffy said “We are pleased to have received development approval for this landmark project, allowing us to provide a state-of-the-art building that expands on the world-class facilities at the adjacent Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital (RBWH).
“A priority of Silverstone’s strategy is to increase the availability of high-quality laboratory and biomanufacturing space in strategic locations for life sciences and biotech companies.
“The Brisbane Advanced Research Centre will have a standard 2,884m2 floor plate in this instance (approximately 31,000 square feet). The 7-storey building will feature four levels of laboratory space plus a multi-level auditorium above and complementary retail on ground. The facility includes specialist design requirements such as additional plant and services infrastructure, fire systems, industrial loading capacity, hospital-sized lifts and large floor-to-floor heights.
“Brisbane Advanced Research Centre is in a prime location with direct access to the Herston Health Precinct, a key drawcard for organisations looking to leverage off one of the largest integrated precincts in Australia. Tenants will have an opportunity to realise huge synergies with the RBWH, Queensland’s largest tertiary referral, research and teaching hospital with 955 beds,” said Troy.
Herston Health Precinct is a global leader in health, innovation, education, research, training and clinical care and is a collaborative community home to more than 30 health facilities, medical research institutes, universities, and organisations. The Precinct is also home to 13,000 clinical and non-clinical staff, scientists, researchers and students, working together to deliver excellence in health.
Furthermore, the approved facility is located only three kilometres from the CBD and is near start-up communities and creative hubs which help to make up the city’s innovation ecosystem.
Public transport is available in the immediate area, with the RBWH Bus station 300 metres away and the new Cross River Rail Exhibition station to be operational ahead of the proposed facility. Neighbouring the site is Silverstone’s recently completed 354-bay commercial car park, offering further parking for visitors and staff.
The Brisbane Advanced Research Centre will also include state-of-the-art end of trip facilities, a wellness room, ground floor café, and 118 car parking bays to enhance the tenant and staff experience.
The technologically advanced facilities will cater and adapt to ever changing demands of breakthrough scientific research in medical technology, life sciences, and educational applications. The design includes base building engineering solutions that consider the sensitivity and stability requirements of these spaces, such as infrastructure to reduce vibration and smart controls for laboratory isolation.
Silverstone will now look to continue working with key stakeholders with a view to commencing construction.
ENDS
Anthony Fanning
Silverstone Developments
+61409468988 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn