Mayor Michelle Wu Announces 75 Families are New Homeowners with Support from the City

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced that the City has assisted 75 Boston families to become homeowners through new funding which supported a combination of a discounted interest rate and enhanced down-payment and closing cost assistance programs. These are the first home sales made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which provided funds to help Boston residents purchase homes in the city. A total of $1,384,432 was given in down payment assistance. A total of $669,843 has been provided in interest rate subsidies.

Of the 75 home buyers purchasing homes, 71 percent were Black, Indigenous, and/or people of color. Helping Boston residents of color purchase homes is an important step in the administration’s goal of increasing generational wealth and building stable, diverse communities. Homes were purchased in 11 different neighborhoods in Boston, demonstrating the widespread impact of the program and contributing to the growth and development of Boston's neighborhoods. The homes were purchased in West Roxbury, the South End, Roxbury, Roslindale, Mattapan, Jamaica Plain, Hyde Park, East Boston, Dorchester, Allston-Brighton, and Downtown.

"Homeownership is crucial to building generational wealth and long term stability for residents and families across Boston’s neighborhoods," said Mayor Michelle Wu. "As we work to make sure that Boston is the best place to live and raise a family, we are proud to support these 75 families in purchasing their homes. Boston’s down payment assistance program is one important way we are working urgently to build generational wealth and stabilize communities in every neighborhood."

“Housing stability is crucial for residents to live and thrive in our city, and homeownership is one of the surest ways for our families to achieve this stability and create generational wealth,” said City Council President Ed Flynn. “This ARPA funding not only helped 75 residents in purchasing their homes, but it also helped our city in ensuring that our communities remain vibrant and diverse. I look forward to working with everyone to ensure that the City of Boston continues to provide resources for homeownership and affordable housing.”

"Down payment costs are one of the most significant hurdles that first-time homebuyers are faced with, especially for marginalized communities that have been historically and systematically disenfranchised from such opportunities. Utilizing ARPA funds to secure 75 new homes largely for marginalized communities is indicative of the City of Boston's commitment to creating equitable housing opportunities for all,” said Councilor Kendra Lara. “As Chair of the Housing and Community Development Committee, l am committed to stabilizing our neighborhoods from displacement and further gentrification.”

"This funding is a crucial opportunity to build generational wealth and tackle the racial wealth gap," said Councilor Brian Worrell. "I was proud to partner with Mayor Wu to make this assistance a reality for these families, and I look forward to continuing to further policies that ensure Boston is an affordable place to live for all of our residents."

Of the housing purchased, 31 were condos, 9 were single-family homes, and the remaining were multifamily housing. This range of housing helped to provide affordable options for families of all sizes.

“The City has made a significant amount of its ARPA funding available to assist Boston families buy their first home,” said Sheila Dillon, Chief of Housing. “This funding has allowed us to provide larger down payments and better mortgage products to our residents, helping offset the high cost of housing. We remain committed to increasing the rates of homeownership in Boston, as a strategy to build intergenerational wealth and stabilize neighborhoods. We are excited to see the positive impact that these new homeowners will have on our City.”

The interest rate subsidy and down payment assistance programs are an important part of the Mayor's Office of Housing's efforts to encourage homeownership in Boston. Owning a home is one of the most important ways to build and preserve wealth and open access to other financial benefits. These programs help to reduce the financial burden of purchasing a home, making it more accessible to residents. The interest rate subsidy helps to reduce the overall cost of homeownership, making it more sustainable in the long term.

“We have been trying to buy a place off and on for almost 35 years,” said new homeowners Julieta Lopez and Julien Williams. “We had to stop because of many trials and tribulations. This was going to be our last shot. We thank the Office of Housing so much for their assistance and most of all their patience.”

"We are thrilled to be a part of this amazing program and to see the impact it has had on the lives of Boston residents," said Bob Driscoll, Senior Vice President and Director of Residential Lending at Rockland Trust Bank. "The combination of discounted interest rates and enhanced down-payment and closing cost assistance has made it possible for 75 Boston families to achieve their dream of homeownership. We are grateful for the opportunity to be a part of such a meaningful program and to support our community in this way. We look forward to continuing our work with the City of Boston and our partners to help even more residents achieve their dream of homeownership in the years to come."

The Mayor's Office of Housing encourages all Boston residents who are interested in purchasing a home to explore the options available through the programs hosted by the Boston Home Center. The homeowner programs are designed to help residents of all backgrounds and are a valuable resource for anyone looking to achieve the dream of homeownership.

For more information about the down payment assistance program and other affordable housing options in Boston, please visit the Mayor's Office of Housing website. The Office of Housing supports Boston residents in their journey toward homeownership. By creating more affordable housing options and reducing financial barriers, the office hopes to help build a more equitable and inclusive Boston.